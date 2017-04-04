Why were our children sent home?

ON behalf of 150 students and the silent majority parents I would like to bring this to the attention of the Western Highlands Provincial Education board, Administrator and Our Right Honourable Governor Paias Wingti and the Education Department.

The 150 students were transfer/ withdrawn cases and were excepted by the school board beginning this year.

On the note majority of the parents are working class public servants and private sectors in Mt Hagen city.

We paid full school fees at the bank as directed by the school board and the students were given registration forms and told to buy chairs which each did.

A classroom was allocated and two or three weeks the students were in the class when the Principal called the students out and sent then home on Tuesday.

We the parents are not happy in the manner our students were sent home without taken into considering their education and we feel this is abuse of students right to education process and we are very upset and annoyed by this because its already towards term one semester.

Therefore, we want the Western Highlands Education Authority or the Education department to look into this issue because the Principal must not take issues that is within its administration to take on these future leaders of this country who are innocent and have their rights to education.

The board who are made up of the school deputies, senior teachers saw no problems with these students and enjoyed their first weeks in classes.

Therefore, we want the authorities to look into this matter and send the students back to classes immediately.

Concern parent

