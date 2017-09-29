Children showcase talent at church event

THE Madang United Church has last Sunday held a special gathering in the evening to witness different activities put up by members of its Children and Youth Ministry.

The event, which started around 4pm and ended around 10pm, was attended by church members, friends and family members.

Congregation chairman Albert Ralai said the event was to bring out the talent in children and youths and how they could use those talents to give glory to God.

The event saw items by various groups such as reciting Bible verses, puppet shows, Bible dramas, portrayal of Bible characters and creative dancing.

Spiritual leader Rev Gaudi Gabutu gave a brief sermon and talked about the importance of raising children in Christian and disciplined homes.

Ralai said: “To have a strong congregation, it is the children that we must build up today as the Bible says in Proverbs 22:6. Train up a child in the way he should go and he will never depart from it when he is old.”

