Children’s centre receives K50,000 from Malaysian Association

Tembari Children’s Centre in Port Moresby received K50,000 from the PNG Malaysian Association (MAPNG) on Friday.

Chairman Ivan Lu said the money was part of the K932,000 the association had raised from a fundraising event in August.

“This year, MAPNG organised the charity fundraising on Aug 18 and raised K932,000,” he said.

“We allocated funds to 20 charities, Port Moresby General Hospital is one of the biggest beneficiaries. From this fundraising we allocated K50,000 again to the Tembari Children’s Centre.

“I hope, you will account for it, children will benefit and will be able to progress better.

“For the last eight years, according to calculations, we gave your organisation more than K335,000.”

Lu urged Tembari Children’s Centre to use the money wisely.

“Most importantly, our committee will be happy about how you have spent the money so please spend your money transparently and account for every toea you are spending,” he said.

“We think your centre has been running very well.”

Tembari Children’s Centre founder Hayward Sagembo thanked the MAPNG for its continuous support.

