Chimbu administrator hailed

THANK you to my friend Michael Temai who is a shortlisted candidate for provincial administrator of Chimbu.

I have noticed that Chimbu’s report each year is always up-to-date and ahead of other provinces.

This is what is lacking in many of our provinces in PNG.

Joe Kunda is an outstanding provincial administrator in our country.

After Kunda took up the provincial administrator’s post, Chimbu is recognised as one of the top provinces.

Gendimati Ambo Imbirive

Daulo-Asaro

