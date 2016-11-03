Chimbu commemorates reformation day

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea in Chimbu has joined Lutherans around the world to commemorate the church’s 499th Reformation Day.

ELC Chimbu marked the day on Oct 28 to Oct 31 at the Membi-Tamba circuit, in Sinasina-Yangomugl district.

Membi-Tamba Circuit hosted the Kumuru, Derem-Mata, Kuwomai, Papnigl, Mandaikama and Kimbri congregations during the event.

Nearby circuits Kakondo, Towandong, Kagai, Ega, Town and Omkolai were also invited.

More than 1000 delegates especially youths and ministry groups attended the three-day event.

ELC – Cimbu district pastors, Baundo Kaupa, Saki Kua, Raphael Omngal, Rev Daniel Aure and Agnes Gabee were the guests at the special event

Membi – Tamba Circuit president Evangelist Peter Dumal said ELC and other protestant churches in Papua New Guinea and especially Chimbu must come together to celebrate with them.

“Being part of a Christian nation we are one in the body of Christ,” Dumal said.

He said this year was 499 years after the beginning of reforms by Dr Martin Luther and they were looking forward to celebrate the 500th anniversary next year.

