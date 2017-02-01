Chimbu farmers urged to supply bulb onions

FARMERS in Chimbu have been urged to work together to supply bulb onions to Port Moresby and Kainantu markets.

These farmers do not sell in bulk to big companies anymore as the informal markets provide quick cash daily.

Individual Reform and Restoration Movement (IRRM) programme coordinator Toppy Sundu said it was noticed that farmers had lost interest in selling bulk onions.

IRRM is a community-based organisation in Womkama village and is a leader in bulb onion farming and marketing in Gembogl.

Sundu said farmers preferred the informal market where onions go for K2.50 a kg, giving them more cash on a daily basis.

“Recently, two major companies of which are market components of the value chain requested 16 tons of local bulb onions per month,” he said

“However, at the moment farmers are used to getting cash upfront for a higher price at the informal markets.”

“It is difficult to convince the farmers to be patient for a month before receiving their payment from current formal markets arrangements.

“I call on bulb onion farmers from Gembogl to more their onions and enter the two big formal markets regardless of price and how long it takes to pay us.

“Farmers enjoy informal markets with K2.50 to K3.00 per kg at Farmgate in Gembogl and Kundiawa.

“The two formal markets are based in Port Moresby and Goroka.

“IRRM expects to receive K40,000 from 16 tons if the transport costs are taken care by the company from Kundiawa.”

Sundu said that lack of extension services in the country resulted in poor quality, quantity and inconsistency in the cash crop production.

“This further leads to poor market impacting cash-flow, thus negatively affecting living conditions of rural farming population,” he said.

“The IRRM trained 135 farmers from Womkama village in the Gembogl district of Chimbu to plant bulb onions in 2014.

“The farmers have succeeded by making a first record-breaking domestic export of 6.25 tones to Alotau Enterprise.

“Last year, another record-breaking sales of 6.25 tons in Kainantu and another 20 tons to other informal markets since then.

“To maintain high quantity, quality and consistent production, IRRM provide extension services and increased its members from 135 to 300 and replicated its community services to other communities in Gembogl and outside Chimbu like Bougainville.

“Not only that but also provide incentive in terms of material support like bulb onion seeds, agriculture chemicals and tools. For instance, it cost IRRM K20,000 to supply 20kg of bulb onion seeds to farmers last year and is continuing to supply this year to maintain consistent production.

“IRM leads its farmers to market and trains them on financial literacy preparing them in advance to accept the MiBank agent in which we have an agreement (MoA) facilitated by Oxfam in PNG.

“Income from the onion sales has built more than 50 family houses with roofing iron. Challenging other families not only at Womkama but the Mt Wilhelm LLG in Gembogl to do the same.”

