Chimbu offers nothing for our young people

THE fundamental objective of any developmental effort must be to change and improve lives of people at all levels.

If there is improved road system, power and communications, health and other socio- economic services readily available in Chimbu as claimed by our good PA in The National yesterday (Sep 12), people wouldn’t have migrated out of the province as was done in the last five to 10 years.

Many youths have travelled to Lae, Port Moresby and other parts of the Highlands in search of cash employment and have ended up in the coffee and tea plantations or become mere security guards and betel nut traders or street vendors.

Being a Simbu patriot, I hate seeing my tribesmen ending up in other provinces doing such dirty and risky jobs for other people.

If leaders and persons entrusted with the responsibility have done your jobs, how come our youths are leaving their homes.

Obviously, there is no cash flow attraction or business opportunity for them at home.

We will still go around the circle of poverty and under development although we have the necessary government’s funding.

The reason is merely because we are just as complacent and have developed a systematic comfort zone at the expense of our very own people who are the subject of us being in these high positions.

Moli Kaupa

Chimbu