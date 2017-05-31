Chimbu rolls out HIV/AIDS, TB awareness

THE Chimbu provincial health administration is organising a HIV-AIDS and TB prevention awareness in schools to address the spread of the diseases.

The annual school programme is led by Kundiawa-Gembogl disease control officer Willie Gene and funded by the provincial health division under the leadership of principal health adviser Margaret Kaile.

It was launched last year at Gembogl in the Mitnande local level government area.

The awareness is using school children to drive the message of prevention during the election period.

It is educating young people and students to avoid contracting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, sexually-transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy.

On Thursday, students from six schools in the Niglkande local level government gathered at the Goglme Primary School for the programme.

Goglme Catholic Parish priest Father John Bige applauded the programme and said it was all about extending the healing and teaching ministry of Jesus Christ.

Bige said during this election period, probability of contracting sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy is likely and the awareness is timely to drive the message so that youths can abstain to protect themselves.

He said students must heed the message for their health and safety.

