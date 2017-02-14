Chimbu setting the example for others

I WROTE an article in this column in November last year regarding the upgrading and sealing of Kundiawa town roads by local civil engineering contractor, Kaia Works Limited under contract to the Simbu Government.

I was particularly pleased to see the contractor at work this week along the road strip from Premier hill down to Kundiawa International Primary School and eventual to link the Simbu education office.

The Simbu Government under Governor Noah Kool including previous governors have always respected the provincial public service leadership which has led to a culture of respect and trust among the politicians and the public servants.

As a result political and public service maturity have grown that has translated to quality service delivery standards throughout the province.

The incumbent provincial administrator Joe Kunda Naur with his two deputies, Otto Sine and Alphonse Kee and district administrators continue to deliver quality leadership and stewardship.

I urge the National Government to use Chimbu as a model province and allow other provinces to study how things are done in this province.

Yapi Akore

Kagua-Erave, SHP

