China hails 41 years of steady trade relations

Since the establishment of the diplomatic relations 41 years ago, the bilateral relations between China and Papua New Guinea have developed steadily, Chinese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Xue Bing says.

His statement comes after the ruling Communist Party of China convened the 19th National Congress from Oct 18 to 24, it being the most important political event in China every five years.

Xue said in recent years, China and PNG enjoyed close exchanges at many levels, kept deepening practical cooperation in many areas such as trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, agriculture and fisheries, and maintained close communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, delivering tangible benefits to both countries’ people.

He said PNG had become the second largest trading partner and largest investment destination for China among all the Pacific Islands countries.

“About 30 PNG students are sent to study in China under the sponsorship of the Chinese government every year,” Xue said.

He said China had also sent eight medical teams to PNG, providing medical treatment to nearly 100,000 people and training courses to nearly 10,000 medical personnel.

Xue said China would like to continue to work with PNG to create a clean and beautiful world which enjoyed lasting peace, universal security and prosperity.

