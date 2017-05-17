China ready to make Apec successful: Ambassador

By HELEN TARAWA

CHINA, as a founding member of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec), is glad that Papua New Guine will be hosting next year’s summit, new Ambassador to PNG Bing Xue says.

He told The National that it would be a big event not only for Papua New Guinea but for China as well.

“Last year China hosted a very successful Apec meeting in Beijing and so we have expertise and experience we want to share with our Papua New Guinea counterparts to make sure you will be hosting an equally successful one,” the ambassador said.

“We are looking forward to next year. During the visit to China by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he would be attending.

“It will be a big job for the embassy to make a good preparation for the visit by our president.”

Xue said the Chinese government was ready to provide any assistance in order to make Apec successful.

“We have relations for the past four decades. China has provided within our capacity a lot of assistance to our friends in Papua New Guinea.

“Chinese assistance attach no conditions, this kind of assistance helps the government and the local people to develop the economy and also to make social progress.

“China is ready to continue to do so because China is developing itself at this time. Although we are not a rich country, we still want to help our friends in Papua New Guinea because we enjoy excellent relationship and we would like to continue to do so.”

