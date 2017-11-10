China thanked for aid projects

National Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru met Chinese Ambassador,Xue Bing this week and thanked the Chinese government for its support to PNG through China’s development aid assistance programme.

He acknowledged the recent support of the government of China to the PNG Defence Force when it gave 62 military vehicles worth K17.5 million.

Maru said the governemnt would be requesting further financial assistance from China.

“This is especially for the roads in Port Moresby and the convention centre. For Apec, we are also seeking further assistance for the PNG Defence Force through their civil action programme,” Maru said.

He has also supported calls by the Raicoast district in Madang – host of the Ramu Sugar project and the wharf and processing plant for the world-class Ramu nickel mine – to appeal to the Chinese Government to focus some of its aid in the district.

“Our government is keen to see the development of the road from Erima junction to Saidor station, including building bridges across the rivers from Erima to Saidor station,” he said.

With the Pacific Marine Industrial Zone built by a Chinese company, Maru is requesting China to fund more economic development projects in Madang.

