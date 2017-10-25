China Town firms thank church with gifts

COMPANIES at Lae’s China Town have assisted the Calvary Lutheran Church with some resources in appreciation of cleaning its business centre in preparation for the 500th reformation day celebrations.

Barlow Industries donated six wheelbarrows and Lao Investment gave four bags of concrete and three loads of gravel to help build the Luther Rose Monument.

The Niugini Pilots Limited managing director Captain Max Stoessel and wife Salote Mucunabitu Stoessel donated K3000 worth of paint. The couple presented the paint parish pastor Rev Ba’afekec Bamiringnuc this week.

The paints will be used to paint the Luther Rose Monument that comprises a black cross in a red heart standing in a white rose emblazon in a sky blue field encircled with a golden ring.

Bamiringnuc thanked the companies for their support.

The ELC-PNG Ampo headquarters appointed Bamiringnuc to lead the sermon of the reformation day combined church service at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium on Sunday.

Bamiringnuc said that the Catholic Church’s Cardinal Sir John Ribat and Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae were expected to attend.

