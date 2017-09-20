Chinese bottle-making machines to boost winery

By JAMES GUMUNO

A BUSINESSMAN in Jiwaka has bought bottle-making machines from China to expand his wine-making business.

Robert Mundi is the managing director and owner of Waghi Food Processor Limited, the manufacturer of Mountain Wines.

He said the new machines could produce about 3000 bottles within one hour.

The machines arrived in Jiwaka last Friday and would be installedby technicians from China.

Mundi said the machine would produce 375ml, one-litre and two-litre bottles of wine.

He said the investment would save time and cost.

He currently buys bottles from companies in Lae.

Mundi said when there were roadblocks on the highway, his business suffered because he could not get the bottles from Lae.

The new machines would create an extra 20 jobs for locals who would be working day and night shifts.

The factory employs 300 people and buys local produce such as fruits from farmers in Western Highlands, Jiwaka, and Chimbu.

