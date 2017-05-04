Chinese community helps police

By DOROTHY MARK

THE Chinese community in Madang will assist police in the province in ensuring that the five vehicles used in the election are in good condition.

Chairman of the China PNG Friendship Association Chris Chen said the association would fund the full and service of the police vehicles as its support to the Government.

Chen said the election was an important event in the country and police would play an important role in ensuring and delivering a safe and trouble-free election over the next 50 days. Chen and other Chinese business owners were present at a workshop in Madang town yesterday to receive the police vehicles for a full service.

Chen said the China-PNG Friendship Association was established in 2007 and has branches in other provinces as well. It aims to assist in community services.

Madang provincial police commander Supt Jacob Singura thanked the association for aggreeing to service the five police vehicles.

Singura said police would be out in full force to deliver a safe election for Madang.

He said during the opening of the nomination period two weeks ago that two platoons from the PNG Defence Force would be going to Madang to assist 650 police officers including the Mobile Squad 15 from Lae.

“I appeal for a free, fair and safe election. Police will be out in full force to ensure the whole election operation in the province is conducted peacefully,” he said.

“We don’t want disturbances in the election; everyone should take ownership of the election process and that is common sense,” Singura said.

He said additional 100 police personnel from Goroka and Lae would join the Madang team during polling.

