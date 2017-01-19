Chinese delegation visits mine

A DELEGATION led by China’s commercial counselor to Papua New Guinea Cai Shuizeng recently visited Madang to ensure the operation at the nickel and cobalt project is of international standard.

Cai said the project represented China’s image in the country.

The team visited Ramu NiCo’s Kurumbukari (KBK) mine and the refinery at Basamuk last month.

The trip was ordered by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce to ensure a higher safety standard of operation and production self-check and self-rectification of all overseas Chinese enterprises including Ramu NiCo.

The team was impressed with the project’s achievement of 100 per cent design capacity.

Cai said the success would improve the image of China in PNG and strengthen the two nations’ economic and bilateral relationship.

Cai also visited the chromite concentrate stockpile, hydraulic sluicing section, washing plate and beneficiation plant at KBK Mine and HPAL, neutralisation and product area acid plant, limestone plant, warehouse and wharf and deep landfill areas at Basamuk Refinery and sought information on safety production, sales, environment protection, community construction and localisation.

Praising the company management for the “100 per cent designed nameplate achievement”, Cai said the Ramu nickel project in Madang was the largest mining investment outside of China.

“The company should keep in mind the overall situation and attach great importance to the quality, safety and efficiency of the project to make more contribution to Sino-PNG win-win cooperation and friendship of the two nations.”

