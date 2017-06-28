Chinese firms empower Santos for PNG gas, oil investment

CHINESE natural-gas distributor ENN Group Co and private-equity firm Hony Capital will leverage their joint stake in Santos Ltd to invest in gas reserves and production in Australia and PNG.

The companies signed a strategic partnership aimed at assisting Santos and using the mid-sized Australian energy company to invest in gas fields and exports of liquefied natural gas.

ENN and Hony snapped up more shares in Santos in May, lifting their collective stake to 15.1 per cent.

They agreed to act in concert as shareholders when it came to voting and other decisions.

That is built on ENN’s position as the largest single shareholder in a company with a basket of natural-gas assets that supply customers in Australia and Asia.

The relationship will effectively link the upstream exploration and production abilities of Santos with China’s fast-growing downstream market for natural gas, ENN chairman Wang Yusuo said.

ENN and Hony intend to use Santos as their primary investment vehicle for material investment in Australia and PNG, while Santos would seek to include the pair in investment opportunities where it was in the interest of all its shareholders, the companies said. – Fox

