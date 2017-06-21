Chinese government funding more projects for agriculture college

THE Chinese government is funding a new poultry project at the Highlands Agriculture College in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands.

This is the fourth major project taking place at the college. The others include upland rice and vegetable farming projects.

Five containers of building materials to start the poultry project have already arrived at the project site.

On Monday, the overseas project manager of Huebei Dadi International Economic and Technology Cooperation Co Ltd from China, Lei Pengfei, signed an agreement with the college principal Philip Senat to start the project.

Chinese rice expert team leader Guan Shihuai, project coordinator Gibson Simon, Chinese rice experts and the college staff were witnessed the signing of the agreement at the college.

Pengfei said that these projects would help farmers to acquire knowledge and generate incomes.

“I’m very happy to have this project and contribute our ability in the demonstration of upland rice, vegetable and poultry farming.

“I expect to promote and extend the relevant technology to each corner of the country and make every farmer get a profit from these projects,” Pengfei said.

Pengfei that this was the fourth phase of the projects and there was 18-month delay in completing the materials for the projects.

“But even there was a delay, on behalf of the Chinese aid team, I would like to say that we will fully and efficiently use the materials to push the project to go forward to reach the next level,” Pengfei said.

Pengfei said this poultry project would build a wonderful friendship bridge connecting China and PNG.

Meanwhile, Senat thanked the Chinese government for establishing many projects at the college since 2009.

