Chinese govt helps farmers to grow rice as cash crop

THE Chinese government is looking at educating farmers in Papua New Guinea to grow more rice as a cash crop and staple food.

This is the message from the Chinese rice experts based at the Highlands Agriculture College in Mt Hagen.

Team leader Zhou Xupeng said the Chinese government was funding the upland rice project in parts of Western Highlands and Jiwaka, through the joint partnership programme between the governments of China and PNG,

He said the Chinese government was funding the rice project at the HAC to help Papua New Guineans to grow rice.

“Many bought rice from the store and that was where they have spent a lot to feed their families,” Xupeng said.

“If rice planting was taught earlier then rice could have become another commodity that could have generated incomes.”

Xupeng said early this month they had trained 35 farmers from Jiwaka and Western Highlands to plant rice. “You have a fertile land and rice can be grown here and you only need to come and receive more training.”

Like this: Like Loading...