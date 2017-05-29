Chinese head invited for visit during Apec

CHINESE President Xi Jinping will be invited for a State visit when he attends the Asian-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit next year.

The topic was raised during a meeting between Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and Chinese ambassador Xue Bing in Port Moresby last week.

O’Neill said relations between PNG and China were built on strong historical foundations and a State visit would provide the basis to deepen that engagement.

“President Xi Jinping was one of the first leaders to accept our invitation to attend the Apec leaders’ summit, and now we would like to extend our welcome through a State visit at the same time,” O’Neill said.

“This will provide greater opportunity to advance direct bilateral engagement and investment, and for President Xi to see first-hand the development co-operation between our countries.

“China is a foundation customer for Papua New Guinea’s LNG export and the volume of trade and commercial relations in other areas continue to grow.

Papua New Guinea also appreciates China’s support in advancing education in our country.

“Our country is committed to a one-China policy, and this provides a basis for the strengthening of engagement and co-operation.”

O’Neill said China and PNG would continue to work together in other global forums.

“Our countries have shared interests in many of the major challenges facing the world today,” O’Neill said.

“On climate change, we have a common desire to deal with this problem and co-operate in international forums to bring about global action.

“Papua New Guinea also shares similar views to China in relation to United Nations reform in that the current UN model must evolve with the needs of the global community.

“The UN must be relevant to all members.

“While Papua New Guinea and China formalised bilateral relations in 1976, our two nations have long historical links through trade.

“For more than 200 years, Chinese people have come to our country and been involved in business.

“In the coming years, we will continue to deepen this interaction between our countries with the establishment of direct flights between Port Moresby and Shanghai.

“This increased ease of travel will provide a further gateway to expand business and tourism

and also to establish more student exchanges.”

Xue served in diplomatic postings in Canada, Australia, Kenya, United States, New Zealand and Fiji.

Like this: Like Loading...