Chinese investment at highest point, says report

CHINESE investment in Australia has reached the highest level since the global financial crisis – up 12 per cent from 2015 to $15.4 billion (K37 billion) last year.

A report from Sydney University and accounting firm KPMG found a record of 103 deals that were signed between Chinese and Australian companies in 2016.

But the annual report, Demystifying Chinese Investment in Australia, warned that Australia risked missing out on the Chinese investment boom in the future because Chinese investors were looking more towards the United States and Europe.

Co-author Professor Hans Hendrischke, from the University of Sydney Business School, said investment from China had slowed down.

“Australia has proven itself to be a preferred destination for Chinese capital, but we must be cognisant that the growth in investment is slowing compared to other parts of the world such as the United States and the EU,” he said.

Australia is the second biggest recipient of Chinese investment globally behind the US, with $US90 billion (K286 billion) in investment since 2007.

Hendrischke said commercial real estate, infrastructure projects and health care attracted the most investment.

“Australia is providing major goods for Chinese consumers that is agricultural goods, that is services, so Australia is part of a new orientation of the Chinese economy,” he told the ABC’s RN Breakfast programme.

The report found more than one third of Chinese direct investment in 2016 in Australia was in commercial real estate, although the numbers fell slightly from 2015.

Investors shifted their focus from major office investments to residential construction, looking beyond inner-city, high-rise apartments to medium density and greenfield developments. Residential development sites accounted for just over half of China’s real estate investments in Australia.

