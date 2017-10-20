Chinese medical team in ENB

A TEAM of Chinese medical specialists from Port Moresby General Hospital are in East New Britain offering free medical consultation services to the public.

Team leader and physician and cardiologist, Dr Ke Dazhi, said this was the first time for the team to visit a province outside Port Moresby.

And because ENB and China had close ties, the team selected ENB first to conduct the orientation visit.

Dazhi said the visit was for the team to familiarise themselves with health workers in ENB.

He said since May this year, eight medical teams came from China to PNG, each of which consisted 10 members including eight medical specialists and two assistants.

These specialists were neurologists, anaesthetists, radiologists, cardiologists, orthopedics, paediatricians and nurses.

The team saw patients at St Mary’s Vunapope Hospital and Butuwin Health Centre and would return on Sunday.

Vunapope hospital administrator, Albert Seri welcomed the team saying the hospital has been privileged to have visits from international medical specialists and said that the partnership programme must be further strengthened.

He said with future visits, patients with serious cases could be identified and prepared in time for the team’s visit with vital medical equipment.

Dr Felix Diakung head of medical services at Vunapope appreciated the team’s visit saying specialist services were limited at the hospital and the team’s visit helped greatly.

