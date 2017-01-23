Chinese men await police investigation

By DEMAS TIEN

TWO Chinese men facing sex-related charges involving a local woman in the National Capital District have been told that committal proceedings would have to await the completion of police investigation.

Huang Yurong, 56, and Huang Wumin, 20, appeared at the Waigani Committal Court before Magistrate Mekeo Gauli.

Yurong is charged with four counts of sexual touching and Wumin with one count of sexual touching.

Gauli adjourned the cases to Feb 16 to allow police to complete their investigations.

Gauli told the two that the charges against them were serious and the National Court would have to deal with them.

He said the committal court would look at the witness statements and the submissions from the defence and police to decide whether there was a prima facie case.

If there was enough evidence, the court will commit them to a National Court trial.

Yurong and Wumin were bailed for K1000 each and told not to interfere with police witnesses and not to leave the country unless they get permission from the court.

It was alleged that between Oct 22 and 31 last year, Yurong sexually touched the buttocks of a woman without her consent. He alleged repeated this between Nov 1 and 31 last year.

Wumin allegedly touched the breast of the same women without her consent on Dec 31 last year.

The three work together for a company.

