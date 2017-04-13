Chinese woman raped, robbed of K40,000

TWO men raped a Chinese woman and robbed her of K40,000 in Jiwaka on Saturday, police say.

Police Eastern End commander and deputy commissioner Nema Mondia said yesterday that the incident happened in Banz town.

Mondia said that two suspects held up the woman inside her rented house and raped her before escaping with the money belonging to her shop.

He said that the two suspects used a firearm to commit the crime.

He said the woman was from Fujian province in China and operated a shop in Banz.

Banz police are investigating the matter.

Mondia is appealing to people with any information on the incident to call Banz police so the suspects can be arrested.

In a separate incident, one man was killed and two others seriously injured on Monday in a tribal fight between two clans in Chimbu.

Mondia said that the fight was between the Korokua and Dom clans in Kerowagi district.

The injured men have been admitted at Kundiawa General Hospital.

He said that before the fight could get out of hand, police moved into the battle field on Tuesday stopped it.

He said that the warriors from both sides were surprised to see policemen in the battle field in the morning and did not attack each other.

He said that police were still camped there to monitor the situation as tension remained high.

He commended the police for their quick response to stop the fight and maintain peace in the area.

