Chingwam records biggest rice harvest

FORTY-FIVE hectares of rice harvest was launched yesterday at Ragiampun village in the Umi-Azera local level government area of Markham district in Morobe, making it the biggest rice harvest in the country.

The rice development project is a partnership between Chingwam Rice Growers Cooperative Society and Trukai Industries Ltd. Trukai provided the technical expertise while the society provided the manpower.

Project manager John Maran said more than 200 tons of rice was expected from the 45 hectares.

He said the rice farm was the largest commercial project in the country and first of many harvests.

“We expect to produce in many years to come together with our partners Trukai Industries Ltd,” Maran said.

“We are proud of our partnership with TIL and value the expertise and business skill they bring with them.

“This is a partnership that Chingwam farmers and the local community are proud of and will ensure that it continues for now and many generations to come.”

Maran said TIL had opened a whole new market for Chingwam Rice and through Trukai farmers have a guaranteed market that brings money into their pockets, helping them invest to upgrade and bring improvement to their community, local schools and health centres.

“Farmers need the support of the provincial government, district and local level government council. Unfortunately, this has not been the case for many years.

“It is my hope that emerging cooperative like Chingwam are recognised for their contribution to socio-economic development of the province and get support from authorities and not just lip service.”

