Choose an experience leader who can lead

Dear people of Bogia, I am only taking this opportunity to share my view points.

As a concern citizen of Bogia district, I am making it clear to all that this 2017 National General Election is very special.

In a politic scenario, the parliament is a house of politicians.

And so, a doctor cannot teach, or vice versa.

Mechanic cannot build house, or vice versa.

Choose a good well experience leader, who can lead to serve, someone who has education background on politics.

Your first choice is your birthright.

You should benefit out of your support and vote.

STOP! THINK! ACT. Don’t be coward.

Mr Mikes – Ulatepun ps.

Concern citizen of Bogia

