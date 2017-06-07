Choose wisely to avoid tomorrow’s bitterness

I would like to comment on elections held in PNG after every five Years.

These elections are always based on Melanesian way, which is wealth and relationship. Every day in all media means we talk about infrastructure developments, how can that happen when the Melanesian attitude is not changed?

A lot of illiterates elected just because of wealth and relationship.

Some of these elected members are over ridded by their so called advisers. They themselves don’t have the knowledge so they sit there idol and over controlled by their advisers.

Portfolios in the parliament are distributed according to your profession.

It’s just few weeks away before we cast our votes so it’s our turn, we voters must ask the intending candidates their profession and what portfolio vying if elected.

Not party policies.

Party policies are there as platform for the party.

As a son of Kagua/Erave, I would like to leave a word of advice here: Choose wisely today to avoid tomorrow’s bitterness.

Mark Talipa

Lae

