Choosing Christmas gifts for better health

CAN you do better than the fall back Christmas gift options of wine, chocolate and shortbread?

The truth is you probably can.

Christmas gifts that give the opportunity for better health, more exercise or even just an opportunity to reflect and relax are possibly among the kindest gifts you can give someone you love.

Perth dietitian Julie Meek said a healthy gift is an empowering one — and can even be life changing for the recipient.

“Healthy gifts centred around nutrition, food, exercise, sleep or reducing stress, just keep giving and help prepare the receiver for a healthy year ahead instead of lugging them with extra weight to lose,” Meek said.

“A healthy gift could be just the kind of inspiration that they have been looking for.”

Healthy gifts need not be expensive. Team one with a workout and you’ve given a loved one a fitness gift and workout for less than the cost of a box of chocolates.

Lululemon training manager Trevor Holland runs goal-setting and vision training for the brand’s staff and says well-thought-out Christmas gifts can inspire a healthy goal.

“I would recommend giving people in your life gifts that help them move closer to achieving their goals,” he says.

“Have a conversation about what those goals might be ahead of your next shopping trip; it could be contributing to a cause or organisation he/she is passionate about, like donating to a charity that the person is connected to.

“Personally, I always love something experiential.

“The memories created from this live on far beyond Christmas and that’s more important to me than anything material.”

Anarchy Training Centre owner Renae Wauhop reveals she has bought family and friends Lululemon gift cards to motivate them to exercise.

“The gift of health is invaluable. We all get a little crazy over the silly season and why not? But come January everybody is in a mad rush to get rid of those extra Christmas kilos,” she says.

“Staying healthy and active is one of the most important things you can do for yourself so why not motivate the people you love to do the same?”

Sally Zanetic, owner of Onyesha Spa, says gift vouchers for some indulgent, treatments are always well received, after a stressful year.

