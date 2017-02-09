Christian leaders receive training

CHRISTIAN leaders from Lower Mendi LLG in Imbonggu, Southern Highlands had a three-day intensive leaders’ training conducted by the Christian Union Mission last week.

The training conducted by Christian Union Mission field director Benji Jenkins at the Yalkumal church was attended by 50 church leaders.

Jenkins said the leaders were taught Christian counseling, Christian marriage, spiritual development and holiness and basic accounting skills.

He said these trainings were very important as many church leaders lacked these vital skills and after they received the skills, they would teach the congregations.

“One very important thing is financial skills, how to budget money and use it for a purpose. People do not use money wisely and misuse it,” he said.

“They (Christian leaders) desperately wanted the training and called me over and I went and taught them and I believe it will change them in some ways to be wiser when spending money.

He said Christian counseling, Christian marriage, spiritual development and holiness were important ingredients of the church that made people to become Christians.

“The Christian leaders were very happy after receiving the training and wanted more of the training sometime.

“The 50 Christian leaders were from 10 churches in the Lower-Mendi LLG,” he said.

Jenkins said the Christian Union Mission provincial headquarters would now be established at Pitrekendo, Tepe village in the Lower-Mendi LLG.

In the past, it was at Kar, Poroma LLG in the Nipa-Kutubu district but in destroyed by tribal fights.

Like this: Like Loading...