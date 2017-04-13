Christian organisation helps 100 HIV patients

THE Christian organisation iCare4U has assisted 105 women registered as HIV-positive over the past six months.

It is part of the Mercy Ministry of Youth With A Mission which offer medical, dental and optical services to people in remote areas of PNG.

They have a great support network through YWAM and are endorsed by YWAM Ships Australia.

Other supporters of this organisation include the Australian Mercy and Relief Services and small businesses and investors in Port Moresby.

The organisation was founded by George Nita and wife Crystal Nita. They started the organisation after recognising the need to support marginalised Papua New Guineans.

They noticed the situations that many people find themselves in especially children whose parents passed away because of HIV.

They saw women selling their babies in the markets, children being neglected or abused in the settlements and the increase of HIV and those dying of AIDS in PNG.

They spent the past year networking and supporting those living with HIV in Port Moresby.

They assisted with care packs to registered HIV women who are pregnant. The packs consist of basic hygiene and sanitary items and for the new-born baby.

They have done awareness and T-shirt sales through local businesses and attended stakeholder meetings, forums and summits that support efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in the country.

“We need to find ways in which we can be sustainable. This will be vital for our overall succession supporting those living with HIV. We intend to continue endeavours of fundraising,” Nita said.

“We also see it important to network and grow our relationships with like-minded individuals and organisations so that we can continue to improve and be more effective in what we do to help patients.”

Like this: Like Loading...