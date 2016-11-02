Christian party to work with others

THE Christian Democratic Party will work with other political parties and candidates to see a successful 2017 national election, party leader Kelly Naru says.

Naru, the Morobe Governor, last Saturday visited a church gathering at Mapos village in the Buang Local Level Government in Bulolo district, Morobe.

Naru, also a member of the Lutheran Church, said the party had “Christian” in its name and did not believe in division, competition and violence.

Naru told the people at the conference that his party would field candidates for all seats in Morobe and the country.

But it does not mean they are going to work against other candidates.

“We believe in working together. Whether CDP candidates or other candidates win, the bottom line is we work together to deliver services to the people,” he said.

Naru said people must listen to their leaders before forming an opinion who to vote for.

“We want to strengthen partnership with churches to deliver services to the people,” he said.

