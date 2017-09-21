Is Christianity’s influence justified?

UNLIKE before, Christianity is now having a great influence on Papua New Guinean politics and public administration in the same way as Islam and Judaism have affected the Middle East.

This practice started in the past 15 years and is on the rise today.

Being an atheist and a lowly public servant, I have watched as this practice continues both at the national and provincial level.

I wonder if this practice is justifiable and scientifically proven. Why are we promoting divine intervention in public institutions where the people who participate in it have different beliefs?

Public institutions are created by human beings to realise their full potential.

They are governed by man-made laws and policy for the purpose of efficiency, order, and liberty.

With this, I say, leave god to religion and government to people.

N A Ngwiye, Lae City

