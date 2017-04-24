As Christians, we must hold on to our faith

THE political “musical chair” game is now upon our doorstep.

We are praying without any sincerity that God will raise up godly leaders who will steer us out of the quagmire we have created for ourselves.

We are psyched up because we desperately need change for the better. God will never perform a miracle when He has already given us the recipe for a prosperous future in His Word.

Jesus told his disciples that if they want to be leaders, they must be servants.

Can any politician in the current term of Parliament fit this bill? Very few.

Are we guaranteed that we will do better in this coming election? Nah!

The game just goes on. We are a nation of utter hypocrites.

We call ourselves Christians, come election time we vote our wantok or someone with criminal record who feeds us lamb flaps. We reap what we sow.

Ethics and morality are strange concepts in our muddled coconuts.

I suggest we should dump our current political model.

We should adopt the concept of political colleges where all intending candidates work for their political parties for at least 15 years and work their way up the party ladder and demonstrate a deep understanding of policymaking and development models.

By that time they are mature and understand the matrix of running a country.

If you call yourself a Christian and vote for a corrupt person or an opportunist, then you need to question your faith.

Because faith without action is dead.

Food for thought

John Barre

