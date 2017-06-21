Christians must pray for the new government

I am a writer who has been critical through this column on the importance of voting in right leaders.

I therefore wish to put a spin once again for our readers on the topic.

If a candidate offers money for your vote than don’t take it

Do not return candidates who has served 1 or more term in office without delivering any tangible development.

Recycled politicians should not be given a second change as they have been given a change already to prove themselves.

If you do not want a particular person to get into parliament, do not cast your vote 1, 2 or 3.

It is obvious that Papua New Guineans after 40 years of independence are learned people and will judge candidates on merits and on what they have said in the last weeks of campaign including their personal credentials as well as party policy.

We shall vote with confidence and with a clear conscience rather than on regionalism, tribalism, family ties, personal gains, business prospects or for the love of cargo and money

Social media and the main stream media is now a powerful tool that we can use to our advantage to constructively, discuss with others on assessing leadership quality of candidate’s and the political party policy.

The evil will not robbed and enslaved the nation before destroying the souls of our people therefore, I urge Christians not to take it lightly but to continue to pray for good leaders leading up to the polling day and the formation of a new government.

The Analyst

Port Moresby

