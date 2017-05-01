As Christians, we need to pray for our leaders
DEAR my fellow country men and women.
Every citizen has a right to cast a vote to choose a leader who will serve the country for next five years.
As a parent, I feel sorry for my kids when I look at their future.
The Reserve Bank of PNG released an article last month stating that a total debt of K21 billion is yet to be paid.
I appeal to all Christian denominations across the country to pray for this election.
Christians, pray, fast is our only hope in this time of election.
Joe Endumba
Gembogl, Pompomer