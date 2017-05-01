As Christians, we need to pray for our leaders

DEAR my fellow country men and women.

Every citizen has a right to cast a vote to choose a leader who will serve the country for next five years.

As a parent, I feel sorry for my kids when I look at their future.

The Reserve Bank of PNG released an article last month stating that a total debt of K21 billion is yet to be paid.

I appeal to all Christian denominations across the country to pray for this election.

Christians, pray, fast is our only hope in this time of election.

Joe Endumba

Gembogl, Pompomer

Like this: Like Loading...