Christians urged to pray for voters

By ALPHONSE PORAU

CHRISTIANS have been urged to pray for the voters to make right choices in voting for good leaders to bring the country forward in the next 40 years.

PNG Council of Churches general secretary Roger Joseph said during a sermon at Koki United Church on Sunday that the ninth parliament was important and the right leaders must be elected to fight corruption and set the pace for the next generation.

“As we prepare for the national elections, the last 40-year period of captivity should not be counted. That period of corruption is now gone.

“The forming of the ninth parliament is important and a time of prosperity, but it depends on who we appoint today.

“We want a leader that will fight corruption tooth for tooth and you know very well who will save our nation,” Joseph said.

“And when you make the wrong choice and get the wrong person in, your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are going to suffer for the next 40 years.

“It is therefore very important for all Christians everywhere to pray.”

