Christmas visit for children

By LARRY ANDREW

A COMPANY in Lae brightened up the faces of the children at the Angau Memorial General Hospital with gift packs on Monday.

Able Home & Office Lae branch manager Jason Bacang and with staff spent an hour with the children at the hospital’s pediatric ward.

They presented 40 gift packs to the children to show them that there were people who cared for them.

Last year the same team serenaded the children with Christmas songs while handing out gifts.

Bacang said the outreach programme has been around for two years and they hoped to continue next year with something bigger and better.

“It is about putting smiles on the faces of the children in the ward as they cannot enjoy Christmas as other children out there that are not sick,” he said.

“We bring smiles to our beloved children’s ward here at Angau Memorial General Hospital in Lae, as part of the company’s Christmas celebrations.”

Bacang said although 2016 was a challenging year for most business houses, the staff of Able Home & Office did not forget to set aside something for children at the hospital.

Acting unit nurse manager at Angau hospital Sr Buni acknowledged Bacang and his staff for the kind gesture.

“Building this partnership with business houses will go a long way,” she said.

