IN response to David Gela’s letter (The National, Aug 25) ‘Mori appointment joy for Kamara’, it seems that the writer has forgotten that the MP is for the people of Chuave while Kamara is a tribe to which the MP belongs.

As a Chuave man, the writer should know that the district is made up of Chuave, Elimbari and Siane, with 65,000 eligible voters.

Die hard voter,

Castro Koiwa, Lae

