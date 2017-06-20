Chung to meet Kapuls coach

PAPUA New Guinea Football Association president David Chung, pictured, is in the country for a couple of weeks to monitor football developments and meet with national coach Fleming Serristlev.

Chung, who is the OFC president and Fifa vice-president, said it was disappointing to see PNG Kapuls fail to advance in their attempt to qualify for the 2018 World Cup last week.

However, he believes PNG still had a long way to go in developing the game.

“I don’t want to blame anyone. We just have to go back and see where we went wrong and we just have to improve and move ahead,” Chung said. “It’s as simple as that. When you lose a game there is no point in blaming match officials, players or anyone, we just have to rectify where we went wrong so we can improve.

“I am happy for our national team because we have come a long way and now we have a lot of programmes that we are working on. We actually have a young team of players so our aim now should be on the next four years.”

Chung was to have meet with PNG Kapuls coach Serristlev to discuss plans and start preparing the programme for the next four years.

“We plan to have some friendly games and I have already informed the coach. When I was overseas I made some arrangements with some Asian countries and we’ll see that we have some of those games,” Chung said.

Meanwhile, after witnessing the round four NSL match between Yamaros FC and PS United on Saturday, Chung admitted that there was more to be done in taking the semi-professional competition to a whole new level.

He said PNGFA was working on those development plans.

“There is still a long way to go and a lot of things to polish up in terms of developing our competitions,” he said.

Chung declined to comment on the split in football in the country with the establishment of Football Federation Papua New Guinea headed by John Kapi Natto.

