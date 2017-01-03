Chung re-election questioned

THE re-election of incumbent PNG Football Association president David Chung is questionable and will cause problems for football in the future.

This is a general observation of outspoken Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko, pictured, when asked to comment on the issue.

“Firstly it’s very sad that football is being used for personal gain and ambition,” Tkatchenko said.

“Sport is for everyone and the current saga shows clearly that a certain few (individuals) are trying to control football, which is totally unacceptable.

“What we need is a correct and proper process to be put in place so a democratic election can take place without fear or favour that benefits nobody but the sport and everyone must be involved so no questions will be raised.”

Former PNG Sports Foundation executive officer John Kambuou could only describe Chung’s re-election last week as seriously flawed under the PNGFA’s constitution and statutes.

“It is not in the best interest of soccer in PNG,” Kambuou said.

“Chung should allow the normal soccer constitution to guide them instead of looking for loopholes and continuous references to Fifa. I am also surprised that PNG Sports Federation has not intervened like they did for squash and taekwando.

“Soccer in PNG for the first time has risen to the top in Oceania, and I admit John Kapi Natto played a major part in this progression,” he said.

Kambuou said there should be limits in terms of office to two terms only and be subject to due electoral processes.

Noel Mobiha, the former acting PNGFA secretary, also joined the chorus, calling on Fifa and Tkatchenko to intervene.

He said the Fifa membership should not involve OFC officials as it would compromise any investigation. However Fifa officials from European should be tasked to look into the re-election.

Mobiha said the minister should look into the matter as the National Government had invested a lot of money into building football stadiums as part of a legacy programme, and get PNGFA to account for taxpayers’ funds spent on football activities in the last three or four years.

“It is sad that democracy was hijacked by a few who want to hold onto power. This is unethical as Fifa processes are not adhered to,” he said.

Former Lae Football Association president Toki Mambare said Chung’s re-election was dangerous for football in PNG.

“We must work with other concerned parties to save PNGFA or we all resign and form a new association,” Mambare said. “The legality of the suspension of seven member associations on the eve of the election should be questioned in court.”

