Church admits who is greater

LAST Sunday (Jan 15), Pope Francis in his address to those gathered at the Vatican after the Angelus said of the church mission:

“The Church is called at all times to do what John the Baptist did, to point out Jesus to the people saying: ‘Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!’ He is the only Saviour! He is the Lord, humble, in the midst of sinners, but it is He, There is no other powerful one coming; no, no. It is He!”

The Pope went on to say if the Church proclaims herself she loses her mission.

Observer, Via email

