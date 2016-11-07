Church agency schools need support: Official

A church education official says inspecting and monitoring church agency schools in Southern Highlands to operate effectively is a difficult job that needs government support.

Highlands Region Church Education secretary for United Church, Johnson Pisa, says it was not easy to visit 14 primary schools, two community schools, one high school, one technical school, a teachers’ college and more than 60 elementary schools in remote areas run by the United Church.

“Even though there are government schools in place, church-run schools do more to educate children in the rural districts,” Pisa said.

“The most important thing here is that we want to ensure children are in the classroom learning and that teachers are actually teaching.

“We also want to deliver school materials to these schools on time.

“In Southern Highlands, the schools are scattered which makes it very difficult for us to reach all of them.

“We face difficulty with transport. Most times I go to a central location and travel on public transport to get to these schools.”

Pisa said Southern Highlands was quite big.

He said they urgently needed a vehicle to visit the schools in the remote districts of Nipa-Kutubu, Kagua-Erave, Ialibu-Pangia and Imbonggu.

“We are always having a hard time in transporting school materials,” he said.

“I know we have some very good MPs who can help but they do not know the situation that church education agencies face in the province.

“I am appealing to all our good MPs from the province and other interested parties to help us with a vehicle to make our job much easier.”

Pisa reiterated that church-government partnership must be effective to implement Vision 2050 for a smart and educated population.

