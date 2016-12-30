Church baptises 923 people

By ROBERT TIKI

A RECORD 923 people were baptised by the Life in the Spirit Gospel Ministry on Monday in its Christmas conference in Enga.

The mass baptism took place at Tal River, Tangaimanda village in Tsak Valley of Wapenamanda district.

The people who were baptised received conviction in the conference themed: “The Lord commissioning of the PNG Own Call the Five O’clock Hire to the Nations of the World”.’

The event was witnessed by founder of the ministry Pastor David Dii and other contingent of government, Commissioner of PNG Fire Service, defence and police personnel, and prominent church leaders who flew up from Port Moresby.

The contingent was received at Kagamuga Airport on Thursday and chattered by three helicopters and 216 cars to Tsak Valley.

People around the country and abroad witnessed the event making the turnout to be about 15,000, which many described as “unprecedented and never witnessed or seen in a church gathering in the country”.

The event coincided with the distribution of 203 cows to the 33 tribes in Tsak Valley and church members throughout the country.

Dii said in his opening speech that he wanted to see PNG being changed by the Word of God, basing his preaching on Mathew 20: 1-16, describing the owner of a wine yard.

“PNG is looking forward to make the end time move,” he said.

“God has been working with other superpower nations and now God wanted to work with Papua New Guinea.

“That is the final move before He can end the entire world.”

Dii told the people that sin was eating away the fabric of the government, societies and communities throughout the country.

He said sick people were healed by medical treatment. But he wished to change and rescue the very people who have been trapped under the bondage of sin.

Dii said the right medicine of sin was the Word of God which could redeem people’s life and lead them to live a productive and fruitful life.

