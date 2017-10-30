Church calls for unity, cooperation

The Catholic Church says that the Government and the people must work together to try to improve the tarnished image of the country.

General-Secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands, Fr Victor Roche, said many news items reported in the media painted a bad image of the country to the world.

Roche said the country was hosting many international events, including Apec next year, and reporting of stories that focused on criminal activities was not good for PNG.

He said many visitors did not feel safe coming to a city that reported high rates of criminal activities.

Roche it was now the responsibility of everyone to fix the reputation of both Port Moresby and the country as a whole.

He said these activities were not done by foreigners but by citizens of the country.

Roche said the focus must now be on making Port Moresby a safer city for all residents and visitors.

