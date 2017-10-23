Church to celebrate 500 years of reformation

THE Lutheran Church in Papua New Guinea will celebrate 500 years of reformation with Lutheran faithful around the world on Oct 31.

PNG Council of Churches general secretary Rev Roger Joseph congratulated the church on behalf of all Christians in the country.

“The celebration will be on the theme; ‘Liberated by God’s Grace’,” he said.

“The theme implies that by God’s own choice and love, He removed human guilt, shame and anxiety as a free invaluable gift, and does not require any human effort to pardon sin.

“We only need to accept this fact by faith so as to be liberated in our thoughts, decisions, interests, our aspirations and our inspirations and become a catalyst for change.”

Joseph said this would be a time for all churches and Christians to celebrate together with the Lutheran followers to stand together in the word of God.

“We must be encouraged to be humbled in the pursuit of our Christian faith so as to become teachable, we must learn to become less influenced by the false teachings of our time,” he said.

“Create space for God’s grace to successfully instruct and teach us for His service of leading our people and our nation into the light of pure faith.”

The year 2017 marks 500 years since Martin Luther published his 95 propositions or complaints against the Catholic Church and launched the protestant reformation, a momentous religious revolution whose consequences we still live with today.

