Church to celebrate 500th anniversary

THE Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELC) in Western Highlands is preparing to take part in the 500th anniversary of the church reformation which will start tomorrow.

The church’s 14 circuit in the province which make up the Hagen district will stage a combined celebration at Queen Elizabeth Park in Mt Hagen.

Many activities will be hosted at the Ogulbeng Lutheran Seminary outside of Mt Hagen today.

Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, Transport Minister Wesley Nukundi, Minister for Public Enterprise and State Investments William Duma, Minister for Religion, Youth and Community Development Soroi Eoe and Western Highlands Governor Paias Wingti have confirmed their attendance at the main event tomorrow.

Members of the church held a major clean-up in Mt Hagen on Saturday and launched the anniversary celebration banner for tomorrow’s event.

Christians from other denominations were also invited to take part in the celebration.

Chairman of the organising committee Philip David said this would be a worldwide celebration for the Lutheran Church.

He said that this would be a time for all denominations to get together and recall what reformation truly was to them.

“This reformation is now benefiting many people and Christians throughout the world,” David said.

“This celebration will coincide with many activities so people can come to know how the reformation took place.”

David said there would also be a police guard of honour to welcome the distinguish guests.

ELC Western Highlands youth coordinator Luther Sanagke said that they were engaging the youths to participate in the event.

