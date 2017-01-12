Church celebrates 13th anniversay

A CHURCH situated along the Busu Road in Lae on Sunday celebrated its 13th anniversary with a worship service.

The Word of Faith Church, established in 2004 by Pr Cornelius and Jennifer Tobing, has grown from strength to strength despite criticism and opposition.

The Tobings are graduates of the Rhema Bible Training College.

Pr Cornelius told The National that since its establishment the church had stood on the pillars of vision and mission. Its vision is taken from Psalms 8:4 “What is man that God is so mindful of him and visit him.”

Its mission statement is “Fight the good fight of Faith (1Timothy 6:12).

The church theme for 2017 is “Your voice of faith.”

He said according to Psalms 8:4, God was the architect of human life and would never forget to visit his people daily.

He said the church’s mission was winning souls which were God’s gold, and train men to believe.

“Gods gold is better than men’s gold.”

