Church celebrates Adventist week

Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church members at Korela, Central, celebrated Adventist Week from Oct 15-22 in their own way.

The theme for Adventist Week 2017 was ‘Who are Seventh-Day Adventists?.

It was a question posed to all members to know and share their identity and mission with the community.

Evenings were filled with intense Bible study on the sanctuary message. Day activities included special community services in villages and new work areas within the district.

Adventist men from Boredoa, led by Kenneth Diru, sourced timber and fixed major damaged portions of the Lako Bridge on the Magi Highway towards Kupiano station.

Diru and the men of Adventist Community Service were angels on the bridge for grateful passengers.

Wanigela church members were not deterred by the downpour.

They were at the forefront of fixing their main wharf and building a new church at Waiori village, a new work area for Adventists in Korela.

Under the leadership of district director, Pr Excel Geno, Korela district churches were focused and mobilised in displaying Adventist identity and mission through active community service.

Like this: Like Loading...