Church council praise leaders

THE PNG Council of Churches (PNGCC) has commended political and church leaders in Hela for initiating peace among the people during the unrest.

General secretary Rev Roger Joseph said PNGCC hailed the efforts of MPs James Marape and Philip Undialu for taking a multi-sectoral approach in dealing with the conflict and for allowing the call-out security operation to be launched.

“We appeal to our good people to be considerate of your friends, family and other members of the community, especially the children and the mothers who are vulnerable,” Joseph said.

“We are still in the festive spirit of Christmas where the message is about humility as the starting point of peace.

“Let us lay down arms as an act of valour and personhood because we can create a society of common good and see PNG prosper to another level.”

PNGCC also thanked church leaders for organising the mass crusades which brought people together to continue hearing the message of peace and salvation.

He said Hela was a resource-rich province that accommodated vital infrastructure, such as the PNG LNG Project, which contributed to the country’s development and growth.

The call-out operation was launched on Monday with the final appeal to the locals to hand in any illegal firearms in their possession to the security forces before Feb 28. After that date anyone caught and in possession of illegal firearms will be arrested and charged.

