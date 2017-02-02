Church in Enga declares international mission days

By TONY PALME

MEMBERS of the Foursquare Church in Enga declared Jan 30 and 31 as the Enga Foursquare Foreign International Missions Giving Day.

The church leadership group (executives) came together with gifts and offerings to support their overseas missionaries.

They call it “sacrificial giving” – putting God’s need before their own by sending local missionaries overseas to preach the Good News to the people of Judea, Samaria and to the ends of the earth as Jesus had instructed His disciples to do.

Foursquare Gospel church national president Reverend Timothy Tipitap saluted the Enga Foursquare Church for the initiative to help local missionaries carry on the church mission in extending God’s Kingdom everywhere.

Tipitap, who is a member of the Foursquare Global Mission and director of Pacific Missions said the Global Mission had tasked him to establish a church in the 46 island nations of the Pacific.

“We are already established in 22 countries and need to establish churches in the other 24 countries,” Tipitap said.

“This year we are planning to send two local missionaries to Nauru and Niue.”

He said the Enga Foursquare Church was setting an example for other churches in Papua New Guinea to follow.

Enga church members contributed K92,000 in cash plus pigs valued at more than K100,000 given in offering for the two pastors and their families who will be returning to the Kiribati and Marshall Island as missionaries.

The contribution took place on Tuesday at the Wapenamanda Foursquare Bible School campus.

